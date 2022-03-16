Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.18

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 4016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

