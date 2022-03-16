Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Lowered to $196.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $202.00 to $196.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,636.25.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $145.66 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $183.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,808,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 793,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,870,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

