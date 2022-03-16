Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,479.50

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,479.50 ($19.24) and last traded at GBX 1,577.84 ($20.52), with a volume of 306637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,627 ($21.16).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($35.11) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($43.56) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.91) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 1,650 ($21.46) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,538.75 ($33.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,135.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,360.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.69) per share. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

