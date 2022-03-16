Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises approximately 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,759 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,944,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,537,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 236.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 860,864 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

