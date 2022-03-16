Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.10) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.13) price target on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday.

Get Fidelity Special Values alerts:

Fidelity Special Values stock opened at GBX 678 ($8.82) on Monday. Fidelity Special Values has a fifty-two week low of GBX 608 ($7.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 748 ($9.73).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.