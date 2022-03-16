Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Up 29.0% in February

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FWAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,708. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.