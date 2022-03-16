Financial Contrast: Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Shutterstock and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 0 3 0 3.00 MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Shutterstock currently has a consensus price target of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.36%. MariMed has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 209.28%. Given MariMed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shutterstock and MariMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $773.41 million 4.09 $91.88 million $2.46 35.15 MariMed $50.90 million 4.79 $2.14 million N/A N/A

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than MariMed.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 11.88% 22.08% 12.59% MariMed 16.12% 87.05% 18.61%

Volatility and Risk

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariMed beats Shutterstock on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

