First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.50. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $24,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 549,759 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,542,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,615,000 after buying an additional 400,962 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 355,319 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

