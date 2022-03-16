First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. First Horizon posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Horizon.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 269,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,859,000 after buying an additional 130,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 754,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184,988. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.