First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys New Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in APA by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in APA by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in APA by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of APA by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. APA Co. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $41.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. KeyCorp increased their target price on APA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

