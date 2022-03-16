First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 62,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 412,177 shares.The stock last traded at $54.70 and had previously closed at $57.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 786,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,450,000 after buying an additional 501,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,055,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 343.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 142,028 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 125,665 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 18,814.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 116,648 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

