First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM – Get Rating) fell 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.65 and last traded at $59.76. 7,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 8,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.