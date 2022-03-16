First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM – Get Rating) fell 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.65 and last traded at $59.76. 7,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 8,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.07.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.