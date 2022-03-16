Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.05.
Five9 stock opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Five9 has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average is $140.79.
In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Five9 (Get Rating)
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
