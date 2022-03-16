Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $85.72

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.72 and last traded at $87.48, with a volume of 2818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.01 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.79.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

