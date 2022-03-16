Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

FCREY stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Fletcher Building has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

