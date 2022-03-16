FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter.

SKOR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.78. 38,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,392. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

