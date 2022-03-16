Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Cut by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,833 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 108,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

NYSE F traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. 3,529,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,331,883. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

