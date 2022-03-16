ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.380-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.91 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS.

FORG stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,848. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FORG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

