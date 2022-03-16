Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “
FWONK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
About Formula One Group (Get Rating)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.