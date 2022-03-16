Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,794 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,927 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,367,790 shares of company stock valued at $609,101,430 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

WMT stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.27. 98,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.90 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.26. The company has a market capitalization of $402.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

