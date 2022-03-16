Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $5.60 on Wednesday, hitting $229.30. 33,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,585. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $213.65 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

