Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 186,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,149. The stock has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

