Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 422.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 583.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,718,000 after purchasing an additional 326,055 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.72. 49,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,354. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

