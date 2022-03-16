Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.71. The stock had a trading volume of 81,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,470. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

