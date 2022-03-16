Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,493 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.19. 346,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,511,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

