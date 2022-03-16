Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Masco by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 450.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,402. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

