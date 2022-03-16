Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Short Interest Update

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRG. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after acquiring an additional 207,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 684,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

