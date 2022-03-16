Future (LON:FUTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FUTR. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.22) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.72) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Future has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($54.95).
LON:FUTR opened at GBX 2,629.52 ($34.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 45.51. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 1,768 ($22.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,968 ($51.60). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,912.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,364.32.
Future Company Profile (Get Rating)
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
