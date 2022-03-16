FW Thorpe Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.81 (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of TFW opened at GBX 424.70 ($5.52) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £497.20 million and a PE ratio of 31.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 453.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 457.13. FW Thorpe has a 12 month low of GBX 326 ($4.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 525 ($6.83).
About FW Thorpe (Get Rating)
