FW Thorpe Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.81 (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TFW opened at GBX 424.70 ($5.52) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £497.20 million and a PE ratio of 31.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 453.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 457.13. FW Thorpe has a 12 month low of GBX 326 ($4.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 525 ($6.83).

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

