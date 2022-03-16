FY2022 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NYSE BSM opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 242,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

