FY2022 EPS Estimates for LifeWorks Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:LWR)

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for LifeWorks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for LifeWorks’ FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.

