Gala (GALA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.59 Billion

Gala (GALA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $742.78 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Coin Profile

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

