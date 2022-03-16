GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:GNT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,811. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 198,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

