GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:GNT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,811. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
