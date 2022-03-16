GAMEE (GMEE) Trading 2% Lower This Week

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0999 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 2% against the US dollar. GAMEE has a total market cap of $13.74 million and $2.17 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.34 or 0.06692036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,706.11 or 0.99116799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00039821 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars.

