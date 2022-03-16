GameStop (NYSE:GME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $83.68

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.68 and last traded at $85.24, with a volume of 105202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.69.
GME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $82.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -40.12 and a beta of -1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.77.
GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
