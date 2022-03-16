Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3,879.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Gartner by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.20. 13,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,680. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.59 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

