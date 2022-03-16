Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in February

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.

Shares of GZTGF remained flat at $$7.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.25 and a beta of 0.85. Gazit Globe has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

