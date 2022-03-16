GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $27.36

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.36, but opened at $24.21. GDS shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 31,092 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on GDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in GDS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd lifted its stake in GDS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in GDS by 12.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,833,000 after purchasing an additional 291,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in GDS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

