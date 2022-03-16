GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
NYSE:JOB opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.05. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.
GEE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
