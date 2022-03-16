GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.05. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.