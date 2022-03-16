Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0789 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Genesis Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Genesis Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
