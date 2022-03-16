Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0789 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Genesis Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesis Energy Limited generates, trades in, and sells electricity to residential and business customers in New Zealand. The company generates electricity from thermal, hydro, and wind sources. Its Retail segment supplies energy, including electricity, gas, and LPG to end-users, as well as provides related services.

