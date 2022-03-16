Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Craig Hallum

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 277.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

NYSE:GENI opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.94. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Genius Sports by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

