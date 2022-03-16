Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Shah Capital Management

Shah Capital Management reduced its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,580,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,920 shares during the quarter. Genworth Financial accounts for 12.5% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shah Capital Management’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $46,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 92.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 543,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,065 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,953 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

