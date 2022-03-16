George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Sells 6,789 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 6,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.20, for a total transaction of C$1,074,022.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,344,703.40.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,249 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.91, for a total transaction of C$506,562.64.

Shares of TSE WN traded down C$1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$155.60. The company had a trading volume of 227,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,776. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of C$100.69 and a 52 week high of C$159.83. The stock has a market cap of C$22.84 billion and a PE ratio of 417.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$141.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$139.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 616.62%.

WN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price objective (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.71.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

