George Weston (TSE:WN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$175.00 to C$185.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. George Weston traded as high as C$158.55 and last traded at C$156.57, with a volume of 205860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$155.60.

WN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price objective (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$158.14.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.91, for a total transaction of C$506,562.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,263.90. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 21,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total transaction of C$3,250,055.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,812,115.23. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,985 shares of company stock worth $18,604,229.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 419.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$141.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$139.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 616.62%.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

