Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. 643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $98.87.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

