Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 546,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,450. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

