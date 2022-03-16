Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $354,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,374,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,033,000 after purchasing an additional 42,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,273,000 after purchasing an additional 139,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.17 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

