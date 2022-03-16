Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 3,651 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1,608.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after buying an additional 1,339,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after buying an additional 591,091 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 878,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,123,000 after purchasing an additional 485,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 926,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,389,000 after purchasing an additional 469,286 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,657 shares of company stock worth $1,415,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT traded up $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.55. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

