Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 1,165 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,355,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $449,369,000 after acquiring an additional 426,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,381,000 after acquiring an additional 349,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.34. 84,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.29 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

