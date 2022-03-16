Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 335 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,349. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

